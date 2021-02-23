>
Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sold $1.7 million of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: MPWR -0.27%

CFO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Theodore Blegen (insider trades) sold 4,299 shares of MPWR on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $386.99 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance power solutions. These solutions are found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a market cap of $16.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $371.660000 with a P/E ratio of 106.50 and P/S ratio of 20.69. The dividend yield of Monolithic Power Systems Inc stocks is 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Monolithic Power Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Monolithic Power Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Michael Hsing sold 19,067 shares of MPWR stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $375.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.98% since.
  • CEO Michael Hsing sold 67,628 shares of MPWR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $367.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of MPWR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $386.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.96% since.
  • CFO Theodore Blegen sold 13,932 shares of MPWR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $367.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of MPWR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $379.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.
  • VP & General Counsel Saria Tseng sold 22,026 shares of MPWR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $377.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.63% since.
  • Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of MPWR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $389.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.52% since.
  • Pres. of MPS Asia Operations Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of MPWR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $398. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.62% since.
  • Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of MPWR stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $388. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.21% since.

