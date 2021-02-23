Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CEO Lee Olesky Sold $11.8 million of Shares

CEO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Olesky (insider trades) sold 169,503 shares of TW on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $69.67 a share. The total sale was $11.8 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $15.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.610000 with a P/E ratio of 79.11 and P/S ratio of 14.63. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.46%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lee Olesky sold 169,503 shares of TW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $69.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.09% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 154,366 shares of TW stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $68.11. The price of the stock has increased by 2.2% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 179,875 shares of TW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $68.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.19% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 15,382 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.22. The price of the stock has increased by 10.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President William Hult sold 150,000 shares of TW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $69.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.09% since.

Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 10,050 shares of TW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $67.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.2% since.

Managing Director, Europe/Asia Enrico Bruni sold 142,861 shares of TW stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $67.66. The price of the stock has increased by 2.88% since.

Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 13,933 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.23. The price of the stock has increased by 10.09% since.

Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 22,806 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.22. The price of the stock has increased by 10.11% since.

