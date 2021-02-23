>
Articles 

Humana Inc (HUM) President & CEO Bruce D Broussard Sold $10.4 million of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: HUM -0.42%

President & CEO of Humana Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce D Broussard (insider trades) sold 27,537 shares of HUM on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $378.14 a share. The total sale was $10.4 million.

Humana Inc is a health care company that offers insurance products and health and wellness services. Its segments include Retail, Employer Group and Healthcare Services. Humana Inc has a market cap of $48.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $378.290000 with a P/E ratio of 14.97 and P/S ratio of 0.64. The dividend yield of Humana Inc stocks is 0.67%. Humana Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Humana Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Bruce D Broussard sold 27,537 shares of HUM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $378.14. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Seg Pres, Clin & Phm Solutions William Kevin Fleming sold 4,378 shares of HUM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $378.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.
  • Chief Administrative Officer Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of HUM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $377.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HUM, click here

.

Comments

