Equinix Inc (EQIX) CEO and President Charles J Meyers Sold $1.7 million of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: EQIX -0.85%

CEO and President of Equinix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles J Meyers (insider trades) sold 2,602 shares of EQIX on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $667.96 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Equinix Inc is a network-neutral provider of retail data center, co-location, and interconnection services. Its client base includes network services firms, cloud and IT service providers, financial service firms, digital, and media content providers. Equinix Inc has a market cap of $58.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $658.820000 with a P/E ratio of 156.48 and P/S ratio of 9.72. The dividend yield of Equinix Inc stocks is 1.61%. Equinix Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Equinix Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Equinix Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 2,602 shares of EQIX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $667.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
  • CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 1,778 shares of EQIX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $687.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.15% since.
  • CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 2,251 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $694.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.14% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Keith D Taylor sold 1,041 shares of EQIX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $667.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.23% since.
  • CFO Keith D Taylor sold 1,551 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $693.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Customer & Rev Officer Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of EQIX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $667.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.24% since.
  • Chief Legal and HR Officer Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 694 shares of EQIX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $668.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.
  • Chief Sales Officer Michael Earl Campbell sold 632 shares of EQIX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $668.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Sara Baack sold 616 shares of EQIX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $667.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
  • Executive Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $692.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EQIX, click here

.

