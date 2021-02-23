Dct Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) CFO Vincent A Chippari Sold $4.1 million of Shares

CFO of Dct Industrial Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent A Chippari (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of DCT on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $54.78 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

DCT Industrial Trust Inc is an industrial real estate company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk distribution and light industrial properties located in the United States. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a market cap of $4.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.620000 . The dividend yield of DCT Industrial Trust Inc stocks is 2.75%.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 193,000 shares of DCT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $53.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.61% since.

Director Charles E Moran sold 132,668 shares of DCT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $53.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.39% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of DCT stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $54.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.58% since.

Director by Deputization Plc Accenture sold 4,104,000 shares of DCT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $44.39. The price of the stock has increased by 11.78% since.

Director, 10% Owner (guernsey) Holdings L.p. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of DCT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $44.39. The price of the stock has increased by 11.78% since.

