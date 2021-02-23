Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Chairman & CEO Michael A Mussallem Sold $5.8 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Mussallem (insider trades) sold 68,550 shares of EW on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $84.17 a share. The total sale was $5.8 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is a part of the healthcare sector. The company specializes in the treatment of structural heart disease. It manufactures heart valves and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a market cap of $53.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.220000 with a P/E ratio of 65.57 and P/S ratio of 12.29. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Edwards Lifesciences Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Edwards Lifesciences Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Michael A Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of EW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $84.17. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CVP, Critical Care Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of EW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $88.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.38% since.

CVP, Japan & Intercontinental Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of EW stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $86.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.83% since.

CVP,Strategy/Corp Development Donald E Jr Bobo sold 13,077 shares of EW stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $85.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

Director Nicholas J Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of EW stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $85.21. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.

CVP, EMEA, Canada, Latin Amer Jean-luc M Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of EW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $83.51. The price of the stock has increased by 2.05% since.

