Kingman Drills Mohave Project and Past Producing Rosebud Mine Area: Hole MH-01 Underway

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KGS)(FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that with final permits in place, Kingman has commenced drilling the Mohave Project in the Rosebud Mine area. Kingman will complete five exploration directional core holes from three pads with the intention of gaining maximum information while minimizing surface disturbance. The five core holes are proposed to various directional depths within a southeast to northwest trend focused on historic exploration data effectively exploring two federal lode claims for metallic resources.



Figure 1 - Godbe Drilling setting up to drill MH-01 using a truck-mounted LF-90 drill with 2.5-inch coring (HQ) unit. Fresh water with biodegradable polymer would be utilized as the coring medium. In the background is the Music Mountain Mining District where several mines produced gold and silver for many years.

The proposed exploration project coupled with existing data from past and historic exploration programs will facilitate the further development of a 3D image of the geologic structure and stratigraphy underlying the project area and estimates of resource quantity and quality. MH-01 is expected to intersect two mineralized veins on either side of a rhyolite dike, veins that are exposed and have been sampled in the historic underground workings. The drilling is expected to verify the thickness and grade of the veins recorded in previous exploration activity reports.



Figure 2 - Cross section of core removed from MH-01



Figure 3 - Godbe Drilling's driller's helper retrieving MH-01 core from the core barrel.

"Kingman is extremely pleased to have commenced drilling the Mohave Project. After the completion of 2 phases of underground exploration, a drone survey and 3D laser survey, the Company has an incredibly good understanding of the structures present on this Property. This is a crucial step in completing a resource estimate of the Mohave Project and we are in an excellent position to successfully intersect the mineralized zones," stated Sandy MacDougall, Chairman and Director.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc. and Certified Professional Geologist who is a Qualified Person with respect to Kingman's Mohave Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.

The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 71 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

