Angion to Participate in Upcoming March Investment Conferences

February 24, 2021 | About: ANGN -18.03%

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced its management team will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference and the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. Dr. Jay Venkatesan, Angion’s President and CEO, will also participate in a panel focused on kidney diseases at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference. All three virtual investor conferences will take place in March 2021.

Details are as follows:

Event: Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 3rd
Time: 3:20pm Eastern US Time

Event: HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9th
Time: 7:00am Eastern US Time

Event: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, March 18th
Time: 10:40am Eastern US Time

Webcasts of the presentations at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference and Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference will be accessible online by visiting the events and presentations page under the investors section of Angion’s website at https://ir.angion.com/events-presentations. The webcasts of both events will remain archived on Angion’s website for approximately 30 days.

About Angion
Angion is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic currently being evaluating in a Phase 3 registration trial for delayed graft function in patients undergoing deceased donor kidney transplantation, a Phase 2 trial in cardiac-surgery associated acute kidney injury, and a Phase 2 trial in patients with COVID-19 related pneumonia at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Angion is also currently evaluating ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in Phase 1. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.angion.com.

Contact
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
[email protected]

