Malaysian Football League Agrees Long-Term Official Data and Integrity Partnership with Genius Sports Group

The Malaysian Football League, the national governing body of the largest competitions including the Liga Super, Piala FA and Piala Malaysia, has formed a new live data and integrity partnership with Genius Sports Group (GSG” or “Genius”).

As the trusted data and technology partner to leagues and federations across Asian football, GSG will power the MFL’s first live data collection and distribution platform. Live match statistics will provide new levels of insight to Malaysian football fans across an automated social media publisher service, live widgets and the MFL’s other media platforms.

Across every CIMB Liga Super game and the knockout stages of the Piala Malaysia, GSG has agreed that its accredited Statisticians will operate Football LiveStats to capture advanced team and player statistics including shot locations, assists and cards with detailed explanations.

The MFL has also launched a comprehensive new integrity program to safeguard its competitions from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption. GSG’s Bet Monitoring System, in-person workshops and a bespoke Integrity Audit Service will provide the MFL with some of the leading tools in world sport to identify, prevent and combat any threats to the transparency and fairness of their games.

Chief Executive Officer MFL, Dato ’Ab Ghani Hassan said: "We are excited to partner with Genius Sports, a sports data and technology company that provides live data across broadcast, social media, and the soon-to-be-launched Malaysian Football mobile application.

“When live data is easily available in digital formats, it enhances fans’ experience as well as their knowledge of the matches and competitions while it’s being played. This will further expand the dimensions of the competitions, players and teams."

Mohamed Feizel, Senior Commercial Partnerships Manager for Asia, at Genius Sports, said: “Live data and statistics are a central part of the modern fan experience, particularly with the majority of world football still being played behind closed doors. In partnership with the MFL, we aim to provide their fans with engaging updates before, during and after every game while providing a platform to expand their global audience.”

About MFL:

Malaysian Football League (MFL) was created with the aim to privatize the Malaysian professional football leagues. It was formerly known as Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP). MFL operates and manages six entities which includes Liga Super, Liga Premier, Piala FA, Piala Malaysia, Challenge Cup and the Piala Sumbangsih.

With the vision to make football a pride of the nation once again, MFL’s efforts to transform Malaysian football is centered around four key pillars; competitive matches in all competitions, positive commercial growth, strong partnerships with stakeholders and increasing professionalism as well as integrity in team and league management.

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

