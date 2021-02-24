>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

NeuroRx Announced that RLF-100(TM) has Demonstrated Ten-Day Accelerated Recovery from Respiratory Failure among Patients with Severe Covid-19 Treated with HFNO at 28 Day Interim Endpoint

February 24, 2021 | About: OTCPK:RLFTF +14.66% SWX:RLF +0%

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development, announces that NeuroRx, Inc. has reported data from the Phase 2b/3 trial of RLF-100(TM) for the treatment of Respiratory Failure in Critical COVID-19 patients. NeuroRx is solely responsible for clinical development and regulatory submissions related to RLF-100(TM) in the U.S.

The relevant NeuroRx press release can be found here.

###

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. late-stage clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100TM.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.

www.relieftherapeutics.com

CORPORATE CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA
Chairman of the Board
Mail: [email protected]
www.relieftherapeutics.com

MEDIA AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva
Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14
Mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG. The results reported herein may or may not be indicative of the results of future and larger clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory failure from COVID-19 or other respiratory diseases. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including whether the results described herein will be sufficient to gain any regulatory approvals for RLF-100(TM). RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631604/NeuroRx-Announced-that-RLF-100TM-has-Demonstrated-Ten-Day-Accelerated-Recovery-from-Respiratory-Failure-among-Patients-with-Severe-Covid-19-Treated-with-HFNO-at-28-Day-Interim-Endpoint

img.ashx?id=631604

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)