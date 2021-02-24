>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CooTek to Participate in February and March Investor Conferences

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:CTK -13.81%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2021

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that the Company will present and meet with institutional investors at the following virtual investor conferences. For more information on CooTek presentations, please visit investor relations website https://ir.cootek.com, or contact [email protected].

  • Diamond Virtual Conference

Presentation on February 24, 2021, EST.

Registration: https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/conferences

  • Maxim Group's Emerging Growth Conference

Presentation on March 18, 2021, EST.

Registration: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference

  • ICA The Future of Asia Conference

1-on-1 and group meetings from March 29 to April 2, 2021, HKT.

Registration: https://www.icascheduling.com/eventweb.php?pid=bjRiMWFtMGs&rid=O2JkZ2ZqYzk0OQ

The Company's management will participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Cui
E-mail: [email protected]

ICA (Institutional Capital Advisory)
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-to-participate-in-february-and-march-investor-conferences-301234269.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.


