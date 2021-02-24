Agrify Announces the Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced the formation of its new Advisory Board. Rosie Mattio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MATTIO Communications, and Matthew Kressy, Founding Director of the MIT Integrated Design & Management (IDM) program, have both been appointed to serve as trusted advisors to the Company. The Advisory Board has been established to bring together a talented and accomplished group of outside leaders to provide strategic guidance and industry expertise on various aspects of Agrify’s business, including market opportunities, public relations, and hardware and software design and solutions.



“We're thrilled to add such knowledgeable talent to our new Advisory Board,” said Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify. “Rosie and Matthew are both well regarded and experienced leaders with areas of expertise that complement our business goals. They offer unique perspectives and vast industry networks, and they can also advise on ways to help Agrify accelerate growth and capitalize on new market opportunities.”

“I’m honored to join the Advisory Board of Agrify and work alongside Raymond and the innovative team at Agrify,” said Rosie Mattio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MATTIO Communications. “Agrify applies careful science to their solutions in order to get the most value out of their customers' plants. That competitive advantage will be necessary for brands to compete in an increasingly crowded marketplace.”

Matthew Kressy, who previously served as an Independent Director on Agrify’s Board of Directors, added, “I look forward to continuing my involvement with Agrify as a member of their Advisory Board. I’m excited to work with a company that is addressing and solving problems for growers in this emerging space.”

Ms. Mattio is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of one of the first and largest cannabis marketing agencies. In 2014, just as the first states in the U.S. were legalizing cannabis, Ms. Mattio took on her first cannabis clients. Today, her firm represents nearly 60 cannabis companies, including some of the best-known brands in the space such as Curaleaf, TerrAscend, LeafLink, and Canndescent. Ms. Mattio hosts her own podcast, Pot to Popular, and is a sought-after expert on cannabis marketing.

Mr. Kressy is an expert in product design and development and has served as Senior Lecturer and Founding Director of the MIT IDM program. As an entrepreneur and Founder of Designturn, he has designed, invented, engineered, and manufactured products for a wide range of clients, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Kressy has also co-taught collaborative courses in product design and development at top design and business schools, including the MIT Sloan School of Management, the Rhode Island School of Design, and Harvard Business School.

About Agrify (NasdaqCM:AGFY)

We are a developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. We use data, science, and technology to empower our customers to be more efficient, more productive, and more intelligent about how they run their businesses. Our highly advanced and proprietary hardware and software solutions have been designed to help our customers achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost. For more information, please visit our website at www.agrify.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the definitive agreement with Hannah may not be entered into; risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for additional funds; intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus from our initial public offering, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

Agrify

Niv Krikov

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(617) 896-5240

Rob Kelly

Investor Relations

[email protected]

(416) 992-4539