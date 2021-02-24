>
UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:UNH -0.61%


The UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid on March 23, 2021, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on March 15, 2021.



About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at [url="]www.unitedhealthgroup.com[/url] or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

