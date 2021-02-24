>
Monopar Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 24, 2021 | About: MNPR +4.35%

WILMETTE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler D. Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, is planning to present a Company overview at the following investor conferences in March:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
The Company’s presentation will be webcast on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET

33rd Annual Roth Conference, Healthcare
The Company’s fireside chat will be webcast on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Maxim’s 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
Presentation time to be determined on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar’s pipeline consists of Validive® for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

CONTACT:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc:
Investor Relations
Kim R. Tsuchimoto
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

