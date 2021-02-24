Groundbreaking Research Finds Neptune's Patented MaxsimilÂ® Fish Oil Up to 3.5 Times More Absorbable Than Standard Fish Oil

— NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS STUDY ON OMEGA-3 PUBLISHED EXCLUSIVELY BY OXFORD PRESS—

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced groundbreaking research on the absorption of omega-3 fish oils, which are the basis of its exclusive product MaxSimil®. The study was published in The Journal of Nutrition by the Oxford University Press.

MaxSimil® is a patented omega-3 fatty acid delivery technology that uses enzymes that mimic the natural human digestive system to predigest omega-3 fatty acids.

The study — titled 'Pharmacokinetics of Supplemental Omega-3 Fatty Acids Esterified in Monoglycerides, Ethyl Esters, or Triglycerides in Adults in a Randomized Crossover Trial' —adds to a growing body of research on Neptune's patented MaxSimil® fish oils.

"This positions Neptune as a leader in the rapidly-growing omega-3 ingredients market that is expected to reach USD $8.5 billion by 2025[1]," said Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune. "These findings reaffirm Neptune's mission to disrupt consumer habits through the use of innovative ingredients, such as MaxSimil®, and we will continue to conduct research and studies to learn how best to introduce them into consumers' everyday lives."

The objective of the study was to compare the 24-hour area under the curve (AUC) of the plasma concentrations of EPA, DHA, and EPA+DHA when provided esterified in monoglycerides (MAGs), ethyl esters (EEs), or triglycerides (TGs), (primary outcomes) and evaluate their side effects over 24-hour (secondary outcome).

For this research, the study was a randomized, triple-blind, crossover, controlled clinical trial. Eleven women and eleven men between 18 and 50 years of age ingested, in random order, a single oral dose of ∼1.2 g of EPA and DHA esterified in MAGs, EEs, and TGs with low-fat meals provided during the 24-h follow-up.

Eleven blood samples over 24 hours were collected from each participant, and the plasma n–3 fatty acids (FAs) were quantified. Friedman's paired ANOVA statistical rank test was used for the pharmacokinetic parameters and a chi-square statistical test was used for the side effects.

The report showed that the plasma EPA maximal concentration (Cmax) was 3.5 and 1.3 times higher with the MAG form versus the EE and TG forms, respectively (P = 0.0003, P < 0.0001), indicating its higher absorption capacity compared to standard fish oil. Effects of the EE and TG treatments did not differ. The MAG form was shown to be just as safe as EE and TG forms, with minimal reported side effects.

"What this suggests is that MaxSimil® fish oils bypass the first steps of digestion by providing readily absorbable forms of fats that can be directly assimilated into the intestinal tract," said Cedrick Billequey, General Manager of Neptune subsidiary, Biodroga Nutraceuticals. "MaxSimil®'s monoglyceride fatty acids are absorbed even in the absence of digestive enzymes, making MaxSimil® a great solution for those who suffer from digestive issues due to health challenges, medication or age."

The study was authored by Laurie Chevalier, Annick Vachon and Dr. Mélanie Plourde of the Université de Sherbrooke in Québec, with her research supported and reviewed by Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Ingenutra, and SCF Pharma.

This trial was registered at www.clinicaltrials.gov as NCT03897660.

To read the full report, click here. To read the abstract, click here.

For more information on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and MaxSimil®, visit www.neptunecorp.com.

