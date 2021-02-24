>
Viasat to Present at Upcoming Events for the Financial Community

February 24, 2021 | About: NAS:VSAT

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced that senior executives will participate at the following virtual events for the financial community:

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Presenter: Viasat's Executive Chairman Mark Dankberg
Date/time: Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. Pacific time
Audio Webcast: Available online at: investors.viasat.com. A replay will be available for one-year post-event.

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
Presenter: Viasat's Chief Financial Officer Shawn Duffy
Date/time: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time
Audio Webcast: An audio webcast will not be available for this event.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Presenter: Viasat's President and CEO Rick Baldridge
Date/time: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time
Audio Webcast: Available online at: investors.viasat.com. A replay will be available for 90 days post-event.

Viasat maintains a current listing of its scheduled investor conferences on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor section of its website. For more information visit: investors.viasat.com.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-to-present-at-upcoming-events-for-the-financial-community-301234483.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.


