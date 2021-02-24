>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

IDT Corporation to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:IDT +1.58% FRA:IDC2 -4.46%

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services, has scheduled its report of financial and operational results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2021 (the three months ended January 31, 2021) on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

IDT Corporation: www.idt.net (PRNewsfoto/IDT Corporation)

IDT's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from US) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through March 11, 2021. To access the call replay, dial toll free 1-844-512-2921 (from US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and provide this replay number: 10151915. A replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions' (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone's unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idt-corporation-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-301234323.html

SOURCE IDT Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)