Tripadvisor Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Upcoming Investor Events

February 24, 2021 | About: NAS:TRIP +6.38%

PR Newswire

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Ernst Teunissen, will participate at the following investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor)

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
10:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference
Monday, March 8, 2021
3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts and replays for all these appearances will be available at ir.tripadvisor.com.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 884 million reviews and opinions of 7.9 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 49 markets and 28 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, December 2020

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

TRIP-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-chief-financial-officer-to-speak-at-upcoming-investor-events-301234414.html

SOURCE Tripadvisor


Comments

