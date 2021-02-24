Tripadvisor Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Upcoming Investor Events

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Ernst Teunissen, will participate at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

10:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

Monday, March 8, 2021

3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts and replays for all these appearances will be available at ir.tripadvisor.com.

