Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 24, 2021 | About: NAS:SNDX +3.27%

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • A panel at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

  • A fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 3:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

A live webcast of the Barclays presentation can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
[email protected]
Tel 212.600.1902

Media Contact
Ted Held
[email protected]
Tel 212.798.9842

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-participation-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301234357.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


