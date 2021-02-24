Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:CI) today announced that Brian Evanko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Mar. 10, 2021, through a virtual webcast.

Cigna's presentation is expected to begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page and events link on www.cigna.com.

It's recommended that those listening join at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 175 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

