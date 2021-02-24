Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) -- The consolidated EBITDA amounted R$ 3.1 billion in 4Q20, almost 3 times higher than 4Q19.

The net debt LTM EBITDA ratio decreased to 1.25x in the end of December 2020, from 1.67x in the end of 2019.

Free Cash Flow amounted R$ 2.4 billion in the 4Q20.

The only steel producer as a component of the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2) at B3. The Company also reached B- rating at CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Change module.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 4Q20 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/

The 4Q20 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerdau-sa--consolidated-information-301234543.html

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.