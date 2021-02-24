Amyris Announces Launch of Pipette® Clean Baby Care Brand in Target Retail Stores Across North America

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that its Pipette® clean baby care brand will expand its brick and mortar retail presence in more than 600 Target stores across North America beginning in March 2021.

Since launching in 2019, Pipette clean baby, mother and family products have experienced significant growth as consumers demand for clean, sustainably sourced products has accelerated. In particular, Pipette has gained significant traction among Millennial consumers, who are more focused on clean ingredients and prioritize safety. Of the 75 million Millennials in the U.S., approximately 40 million are parents.

Pipette is 100% nontoxic, hypoallergenic, dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, and pediatrician backed as well as EWG verified™, meaning its formulation meets the highest standards of health, safety and wellness.

Enabled by its proprietary Lab-to-Market synthetic biology platform, Amyris has a track record of developing and producing ingredients from naturally sourced sugarcane and a sustainable fermentation process to formulate its current clean beauty brands, Pipette and Biossance.

Pipette products are currently available in several retail channels, including Nordstrom, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Target.com, and will now be sold in Target stores nationwide.

"We are very excited to partner with Target to make our products available in Target stores throughout North America. This builds on the current pipettebaby.com ecommerce momentum with year-to-date retail sales trending over 8x the same period of 2020," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "Consumers are demanding natural, sustainably sourced personal care products. Pipette, along with the rest of our Amyris consumer portfolio, is meeting this demand and offering our consumers clean, best performing products that are also good for our planet. Amyris's consumer business is nearly half of total product revenue and represents the fastest growing business activity in our portfolio. We provide the science to lead the beauty industry toward a sustainable and clean future."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.



