Ethisphere Names Johnson Controls as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies®.

This is the 14th time Johnson Controls has been recognized for its ethical business practices and the quality of its global compliance program. Johnson Controls is one of only nine honorees in its industry category.

"Bringing integrity to our work every day is critical to meeting our commitments to every one of our stakeholders as we deliver on our mission for healthy people, healthy places and a healthy planet," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "Our team is driven by a commitment to ethical business practice and to respect, inclusion and diversity because we understand that fostering a strong culture of integrity not only is the right thing to do but also drives business performance through better employee engagement and productivity."

Johnson Controls' core values include Integrity First and Purpose Led, elements that have guided its response to the 2020 pandemic for its customers, employees, and the communities in which it operates.

"This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects the effectiveness of our One Team approach to driving a culture of compliance at Johnson Controls," said Larry Leverett, vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer at Johnson Controls. "Leaders at every level of the organization champion our compliance programs and processes, making ethical and inclusive conduct part of how we do business," Leverett said.

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Johnson Controls for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlined and the question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic; environmental, social, and governance factors; safety; equity; inclusion and social justice.

Honorees

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

