BBTV Appoints Blake Corbet as VP Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators and influencers become more successful, announces the appointment of seasoned financial executive Blake Corbet as VP, Corporate Development of the Company's wholly-owned operating subsidiary, BroadbandTV Corp. ("BBTV Corp"). An accomplished business leader, Blake will report to BBTV Corp's Chairperson & CEO, Shahrzad Rafati.

"BBTV has developed a deep pipeline of potential accretive acquisitions that could strategically support organic business growth, especially across the company's higher margin Plus Solutions," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV. "As a public company, we remain focused on allocating capital strategically and leveraging our data and relationships to further enhance revenue and margins. We're excited to add Blake's deep financial expertise as we further expand the business."

Blake is an accomplished investment banker with over 25 years experience in London, New York, Toronto and Vancouver. He started his banking career at Haywood Securities in 1990 as an investment banking analyst. This was followed by Salomon Brothers in London and New York, before returning to Canada in 1996 as an Executive Director, Investment Banking where he spent eight years with CIBC World Markets in Toronto. Most recently, Blake was Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking at PI Financial where he completed a variety of financing and advisory transactions across the Technology, Telecom and Healthcare sectors.

"BBTV has a fundamental impact on the success of some of the world's most prominent influencers and content creators across multiple platforms, countries and verticals. The opportunity to further scale and monetize this content and reach is significant," comments Blake Corbet, VP, Corporate Development, BBTV. "Shahrzad has built a phenomenal business and team, and I'm excited to help take the company to the next level."

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content creators through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on August 2020 data from Comscore's reports from its top 12 countries. Each report is titled, "Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report."

This press release contains "forward–looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including that the Company's pipeline of potential acquisitions could be accretive and support organic business growth, especially across the Company's higher margin Plus Solutions; that the Company will further expand its business; that there is a significant opportunity to further scale and monetize the Company's content and reach; and that the Company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to our assumption that any acquisitions we may close will be successful and our assumptions regarding continued changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, and the performance of our services and technology. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that our assumptions on which our forward-looking information is based may not be accurate, we may fail to close any substantial acquisitions or fail to grow in any meaningful way, we may not further enhance revenue and margins to any significant extent or at all, and we may not reach the next level, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

Dan Gamble

Head of PR & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+1778 873 0422

Ashley Buck

PR & Corporate Communications Specialist

[email protected]

+1778 875 1346

