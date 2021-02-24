Clarion Pointe Celebrates 25th Hotel Opening As Brand Brings Affordable, Elevated Essentials To New Destinations

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of rapid development, Clarion Pointe, a midscale select-service brand extension franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), kicked off the year with the milestone opening of its 25th hotel: the Clarion Pointe in Statesville, North Carolina. The brand now boasts nearly 50 hotels open or in the pipeline, with recent openings in Franklin, Tennessee; Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Beckley, West Virginia; and additional openings anticipated this year in Tallahassee, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Syracuse, New York.

"At Clarion Pointe, we set out to provide savvy travelers with a new approach to the modern hotel experience: affordable accommodations with premium essentials in just the right places," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "The opening of the brand's 25th hotel is proof this concept is resonating with guests and developers — even despite the challenging travel environment — and we look forward to building on the brand's incredible success with openings in more of travelers' favorite destinations."

Located at 715 Sullivan Road in Statesville, North Carolina, just outside the Charlotte metropolitan area, this 104-room Clarion Pointe in Statesville allows travelers to the area to be ideally situated near top attractions such as Lake Norman, the largest manmade lake in North Carolina; the Charlotte Motor Speedway; local breweries, and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Like all Clarion Pointe hotels, the brand's newest addition is influenced by the Clarion brand promise of creating social environments while transforming properties with a more modern guest experience. Hotels are specifically designed to appeal to savvy travelers seeking to make the most of their experience, in destinations that are ideally situated near their favorite attractions. Clarion Pointe allows travelers to optimize their stay with "focal pointes," such as:

Contemporary design touches that guests will want to share with friends, such as signature murals in the lobby and guestrooms inspired by local points of interest.

that guests will want to share with friends, such as signature murals in the lobby and guestrooms inspired by local points of interest. Thoughtful food and beverage selections , starting with a complimentary breakfast and coffee, all the way through craft beer, select wine and small bites available for purchase in the marketplace.

, starting with a complimentary breakfast and coffee, all the way through craft beer, select wine and small bites available for purchase in the marketplace. Technology with on-demand connectivity to work or chill out, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength Wi-Fi to stream shows from personal devices.

to work or chill out, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength Wi-Fi to stream shows from personal devices. Dedicated workout space featuring all the modern essentials, like cardio equipment and a strength-training station, to stay fit to the core.

"Choice Hotels is a longtime leader in the midscale segment, with a proven record of creating and growing brands that appeal to guests of today and tomorrow. It's just one of the many reasons why developers are seizing the opportunity to convert their limited-service properties into Clarion Pointe hotels, and why the brand continues to experience strong levels of guest satisfaction," said Tom Nee, senior vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. "Further, developers can take advantage of our discounts and incentives when converting their hotels, which help to offset costs and add even more value."

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

The Clarion Pointe in Statesville was developed by Tika Shah and Jigar Majmundar of Shrina, Inc.

For more information on development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/clarion-pointe.

About Clarion Pointe®

The Clarion Pointe brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, offers savvy, sensible travelers more options for affordable travel. Hotels offer guests a convenient and affordable experience with elevated essentials in just the right places, including contemporary design touches, curated food and beverage options, and on-demand connectivity. In addition to comfortable rooms with signature murals, Clarion Pointe properties offer modern fitness essentials plus free Wi-Fi and complimentary breakfast. As of December 31, 2020, there are nearly 50 Clarion Pointe hotels open or awaiting conversion since the brand launched. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/clarion-pointe.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, [email protected].

