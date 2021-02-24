>
I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at March Conferences

February 24, 2021 | About: NAS:IMAB -0.06%

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 24, 2021

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conferences in March. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference (Virtual)
Presentation: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. EST
Presenter: Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/82bf84ac-4e9c-4ebd-baab-b0bf034e93af. The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on IMAB's IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/.

One-on-one meetings: March 9-10, 2021
Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

For more information, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

24th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference (Virtual)
Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

One-on-one and small group meetings: March 22-26, 2021

For more information, please contact your Credit Suisse representative.

Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Summit (Virtual)
Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

One-on-one and small group meetings: March 29-31, 2021

For more information, please contact your Morgan Stanley representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +86 21 6057 5785

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: + 86 21 6039 8363

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-announces-upcoming-participation-at-march-conferences-301234360.html

SOURCE I-Mab


