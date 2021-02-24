>
PRNewswire
Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

February 24, 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Michael Greiner, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Virtual Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference Mon., March 1 at approximately 3:50 p.m., ET

A live webcast of conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical:
Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

