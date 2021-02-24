Indianapolis Power & Light Company changes name to AES Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL), a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), continues to accelerate the future of energy, and announced today a new name and brand identity. IPL is now AES Indiana.

IPL has provided safe, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers for more than a century. Since AES acquired IPL in 2001, the company has diversified the portfolio to include conventional fuel sources and renewables and most recently prioritized major investments to modernize the energy grid. Benefiting from AES' global scale, expertise, innovation and purpose, AES Indiana is now accelerating its technology and digital transformations to deliver greener and smarter energy solutions for customers.

The new name also comes with a new logo. However, some of IPL's familiar colors are reflected in the new logo to illustrate the company's history.

"At AES Indiana, we are focused on modernizing our electric system to maintain the reliability our customers have come to expect while strategically transitioning to new cleaner solutions to meet future energy needs," said Kristina Lund, President and CEO, AES Indiana. "Our customers will not have to choose between reliability, affordability and sustainability. We are leveraging our global and local resources and expertise to ensure they can have all three."

"We are making it easier than ever for organizations to achieve their sustainability objectives and build competitive advantages within their industries," said Lisa Krueger, President, AES United States. "As our energy needs evolve, we are partnering with our customers in news ways to transform and accelerate the clean energy future they deserve and need."

AES Indiana will also have global access to technology and innovation which will benefit customers as the company works to diversify the electric generation portfolio, while still reliably serving Indianapolis.

"We are developing new solutions to help all of our customers, from young families to thriving tech companies and everywhere in between, achieve their most important objectives," said Lund. "We are seeking to create the energy services of the future that will help the Indianapolis area continue to attract new jobs and grow the economy."

Learn more about how we are accelerating the future of energy, together at aesindiana.com/hellofuture.

About AES Indiana

AES Indiana, an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 490,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, AES Indiana has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country. Connect with AES Indiana on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information about how AES Indiana is accelerating the future of energy, visit aesindiana.com/hellofuture..

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indianapolis-power--light-company-changes-name-to-aes-indiana-301234465.html

SOURCE AES CORP.