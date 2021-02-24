Invitae adds Medneon's risk assessment tools to its education and clinical support offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the addition of tools from Medneon, a digital health AI company, to its robust clinical workflow and patient education tools. The additional capabilities further support clinicians and patients with cancer by making it easier to determine who should get testing and how to use genetic information to individualize treatment.

"While utility of genetic information in cancer care is well established, it remains challenging for clinicians to navigate varying guidelines and research findings that inform them about which patient, which test and what results mean for patient care," said Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer at Invitae. "The addition of Medneon's risk assessment tool, which was developed by experts in the field, makes it easier for clinicians to make sure testing is considered and findings are acted upon for all patients who could benefit from genetic-informed care. The frequent updating of Medneon's recommendations based on the most current recommendations and newest research findings means that providers and patients will have the most up-to-date information at their disposal."

Medneon's Predictive Risk Assessment™ combines several factors, including current guidelines, real-world evidence, and personal and family history, to rapidly identify an individual's elevated short-term and lifetime cancer risk. Clinicians are quickly informed of their patient's eligibility for genetic testing and supplemental imaging, so that preventative action may be taken. In addition, the platform can assist clinicians in confirming and documenting the clinician's determination that the patient met medical necessity qualifying criteria to help navigate insurance coverage. When test results are returned, the company's Personalized Genetic Insights™ curates information from an array of published expert resources, including the AI knowledge base ASK2ME™, medical experts, and genetic counselors, to generate custom reports that support patients and clinicians in shared decision-making.

"For clinicians who are learning to manage care through telemedicine during the ongoing pandemic, the Medneon platform distills the rapidly growing amount of published genetic and genomic information into digestible reports to help determine when to order a test, how to interpret results and how to personalize a care plan," said Noel Pugh, Ph.D., JD, MHA, head of commercialization at Medneon. "We hope by utilizing these tools, preventable cancers will be caught earlier to ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients and their families."

Medneon's technologies are another addition to the tools Invitae offers, anchored by its Gia platform, that support patients and providers by providing patient education and clinical support throughout the genetic testing process across a wide array of clinical areas.

Medneon's mission is to prevent cancer and optimize treatment by empowering individuals and their care team with DNA insights and decision support tools throughout the cancer journey. The innovative Medneon digital platform combines AI and human insights with actionable information regarding an individual's cancer risk to inform precision prevention and management over time at the point-of-care or through telemedicine. For more information, visit the company's website at www.medneon.com .

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

