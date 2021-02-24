Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) CEO Brian E Mueller Sold $7.6 million of Shares

CEO of Grand Canyon Education Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian E Mueller (insider trades) sold 70,000 shares of LOPE on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $108.63 a share. The total sale was $7.6 million.

Grand Canyon Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates a private university in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as online educational programs. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a market cap of $5.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.860000 with a P/E ratio of 19.94 and P/S ratio of 6.08. Grand Canyon Education Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grand Canyon Education Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Brian E Mueller sold 70,000 shares of LOPE stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $108.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Daniel E Bachus sold 30,000 shares of LOPE stock on 02/21/2021 at the average price of $108.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of LOPE stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $109.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

Chief Information Officer Joseph N Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of LOPE stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $108.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.17% since.

COO William Stan Meyer sold 30,000 shares of LOPE stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $108.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

Chief Data Officer Dilek Marsh sold 10,000 shares of LOPE stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 8.86% since.

Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,599 shares of LOPE stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 8.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LOPE, click here