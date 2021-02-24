Glazer Capital, Llc Buys CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Slack Technologies Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Haymaker Acquisition Corp II

New York, NY, based Investment company Glazer Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Slack Technologies Inc, RealPage Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, sells Immunomedics Inc, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, FinTech Acquisition Corp III, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glazer Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Glazer Capital, Llc owns 196 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U) - 11,988,778 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) - 7,141,810 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33307.29% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,093,009 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. New Position National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 1,234,594 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 723.06% RealPage Inc (RP) - 486,404 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,093,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 486,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 2,921,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 784,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 214,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 33307.29%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 7,141,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in National General Holdings Corp by 723.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,234,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 97.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,207,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc by 233.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.63, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,106,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,243,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 160.73%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,075,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.44.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Monocle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $34, with an estimated average price of $14.32.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 86.66%. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.58%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 541,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp by 61.01%. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 1,033,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 82.65%. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 325,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Andina Acquisition Corp III by 69.56%. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 381,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 94.85%. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 21,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp by 34.38%. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Glazer Capital, Llc still held 524,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.