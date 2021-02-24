Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VMware Inc

Investment company Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VMware Inc, TJX Inc, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich. As of 2020Q4, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich owns 778 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DECK, HOLX, ICLN, SUMO, AI, IJH, IJR, KKR, PACB, ARMK, ZI, SLQD, ABB, ATRC, RF, GDRX, AMWL, BMI, CPRT, TT, KLAC, RL, XPO, LUV, TRMB, PRLB, MTLS, NVTA, MCRB, PLNT, TWLO, TPIC, CRSP, IFRX, AVTR, DADA, RKT, U, ARKG, VIS, AAP, ALXN, AEO, AX, BRKR, VIAC, CI, ETN, GD, HSBC, IART, IFF, KNX, MITK, VTRS, NUE, PCAR, PNC, PBCT, QGEN, QUIK, QDEL, RGEN, POOL, SO, JOE, SWK, TS, X, UTHR, GWW, OPK, UAVS, NEO, EVR, FSLR, BR, MAXR, WKHS, GDOT, HII, ONVO, TRIP, GWRE, ENPH, PBF, FUBO, PAGP, HEPA, GPRO, TRUP, WMS, FRPT, BZUN, NTRA, NK, PSTG, RACE, EDIT, NTLA, FLGT, NTNX, MYOV, INVH, ALRN, BHF, BAND, SMAR, UBX, TLRY, STNE, CYCN, FVRR, SI, FOUR, NKLA, BLI, BIGC, CVAC, FROG, PSTH, CMPS, CCIV, BTWNU, FSR, MP, SKLZ, ARKK, ARKW, EBND, EMQQ, EPP, FIVG, HDV, IEFA, INDA, IVE, IWN, IYW, IYY, MOO, MSOS, OEF, ROBO, TAN, XLU,

TMO, PYPL, IDXX, MKTX, V, NVDA, AAPL, IWM, ABT, SPGI, MSFT, MA, ADBE, FB, GOOGL, CRM, CDNS, SPY, AMZN, HON, GXC, CNC, PG, ANTM, FISV, ROP, CHD, HD, IEUR, BF.B, EW, VRSK, VEEV, FSLY, EL, TXN, CQQQ, ISRG, ROK, CRWD, AGG, MMM, MRK, NKE, UNP, PCY, ARCT, FLOT, IEI, PFE, ZS, IEMG, XBI, DHR, HYG, IEF, LQD, BLDP, JPM, JKHY, QCOM, XLNX, MDB, SNOW, PLTR, EMB, ANSS, EQIX, SBUX, NSTG, DOCU, GH, ADPT, ATVI, GOLD, EA, ITW, NEM, PGR, AVGO, GNRC, TXG, VIR, BILL, ACWI, DSI, GLD, JNK, SLV, SUSA, T, A, AKAM, BDX, BWA, BSX, KMX, FIS, CREE, DE, DB, DXCM, ECL, FLIR, NEE, EHC, HUM, MTCH, ITRI, MAR, MCD, MCK, NFLX, PHM, TER, UBS, UAA, RTX, VFC, VZ, VRTX, WDC, DAL, MASI, AWK, DG, NXPI, XYL, NOW, BFAM, SFM, GOOG, TDOC, TTD, LAUR, CODX, MRNA, SWAV, UBER, CTVA, EZU, IAU, LEMB, MBB, SHY, SOXX, TBT, VGK, VOO, XLI, XLY, DDD, SRPT, AEM, LNT, AMED, AMT, AME, AUMN, ARCC, ATO, ADP, BAC, BAX, BIO, BMRN, BLK, BA, CF, CVS, COG, CERN, CHKP, CLX, CTSH, CMCSA, CAG, ED, STZ, CMI, DLR, DLTR, D, DOV, DUK, DYAI, DVAX, ESS, EXPE, FFIV, FMC, FLR, GME, GE, HRL, SJM, JNPR, K, KMB, KGC, LYV, MGM, MNKD, MMC, MKC, MDT, MTH, MET, MU, MS, NSC, ES, NOC, OXY, PPG, PEP, PLUG, LIN, DGX, REGN, RSG, RHI, SGEN, TRV, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TEVA, TSN, USB, UPS, UNH, WBA, WEC, XRX, YUM, SPB, DEI, DFS, FNV, AGI, MRTX, PM, KDP, ABUS, FTNT, CBOE, TSLA, MOS, APTV, ZNGA, EPAM, SPLK, PSX, PANW, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, CHGG, GRUB, JD, VKTX, SNR, PRAH, CWBR, INOV, ETSY, RGNX, SQ, FTV, YUMC, CVNA, RDFN, ROKU, SE, BE, ELAN, TW, ZM, BYND, RPRX, CIBR, IGIB, ESGD, EWC, EWT, EWY, EWZ, FEZ, GDX, HEWJ, HEZU, ICF, IGF, IHI, ILF, ITA, IXJ, IXN, IYH, IYJ, PBW, PHO, SPXU, VDE, VLUE, XLF, XLV, XME, Reduced Positions: JNJ, VMW, TJX, CME, BMY, INTC, TOL, FWONK, FDX, QQQ, BIIB, MTUM, SPYG, BRK.B, ORCL, WORK, AAXJ, IVV, CSCO, COP, AYX, BSV, SHV, TIP, BABA, SHYG, ALGN, SCHW, KO, DISCA, XOM, BEN, GILD, IBM, BKNG, SAGE, DDOG, IGSB, MCHI, ABMD, AFL, APD, MO, AMGN, AMAT, CSX, CVX, C, CL, GS, KR, MCO, NDAQ, PPL, PXD, RBC, WFC, LULU, SYF, SHOP, Z, COUP, SNAP, OKTA, CAAP, ESTC, TWST, CHWY, NET, EWL, TLT, XLP, XT, AOS, ASML, AMD, ALB, ARE, AXP, ABC, ADI, AZN, BIDU, SAN, BBY, BXP, CHRW, CPT, CAH, CAT, CTXS, COST, DHI, DPZ, DD, DRE, EOG, EIX, LLY, ERIE, EXPD, FE, FLO, GRMN, GPN, HALO, MNST, HLF, HSY, ILMN, INO, ICE, INTU, KRC, KSS, MDLZ, LVS, LEN, LMT, LOW, MRVL, VXRT, PKG, PAAS, PKI, PVH, PEG, PSA, RMD, ROL, SPG, SYK, TROW, TTWO, TGT, THO, TIF, TSCO, TYL, DIS, WW, WST, ZBH, EBAY, BRK.A, CMG, CVLT, TMUS, MELI, UEC, ULTA, BCLI, KNDI, BEAT, TRNO, CLVS, WDAY, CONE, CMRX, TWTR, AAL, CTLT, LPTX, W, 7AY1, BOX, SHAK, GDDY, BKI, KHC, SYBX, TEAM, AA, LW, RCUS, SPOT, COGT, PDD, SONO, NIO, REZI, LYFT, PINS, ALC, DT, PTON, BNTX, CARR, OTIS, WMG, VNT, DVY, DXJ, EFA, FDN, FFR, IEV, IWF, KWEB, SIL, VT, VUG, VWO, XLE,

For the details of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+julius+baer+%26+co.+ltd%2C+zurich/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,083,689 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 325,883 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,185,598 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 143,279 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59% Visa Inc (V) - 1,941,083 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.56%

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $234.97 and $304.27, with an estimated average price of $266.56. The stock is now traded at around $324.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 106,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 372,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 661,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 347,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 95,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $121.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 473.68%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $458.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 641,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 145.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 592,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 2265.07%. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $448.27. The stock is now traded at around $525.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 161,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 33882.32%. The purchase prices were between $482.52 and $590.32, with an estimated average price of $545.69. The stock is now traded at around $549.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 128,793 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 391.37%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $565.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 157,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4458.85%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 284,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $12.22.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.18 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $27.37.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $31.94.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $55.51 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.99.