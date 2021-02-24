>
Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VMware Inc

February 24, 2021 | About: TMO -0.29% PYPL -1.44% IDXX -0.59% MKTX -1.85% NVDA -1.37% IWM +0.84% DECK +0.69% HOLX +0.21% ICLN -1.05% SUMO -0.08% IJ +0%

Investment company Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VMware Inc, TJX Inc, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich. As of 2020Q4, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich owns 778 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+julius+baer+%26+co.+ltd%2C+zurich/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,083,689 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 325,883 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,185,598 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 143,279 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,941,083 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.56%
New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $234.97 and $304.27, with an estimated average price of $266.56. The stock is now traded at around $324.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 106,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 372,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 661,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 347,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 95,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $121.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 473.68%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $458.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 641,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 145.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 592,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 2265.07%. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $448.27. The stock is now traded at around $525.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 161,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 33882.32%. The purchase prices were between $482.52 and $590.32, with an estimated average price of $545.69. The stock is now traded at around $549.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 128,793 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 391.37%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $565.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 157,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4458.85%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 284,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $12.22.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.18 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $27.37.

Sold Out: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $31.94.

Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $55.51 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.99.



Comments

