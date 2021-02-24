Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Royalty Pharma PLC has a market cap of $29.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.270000 with a P/E ratio of 38.33 and P/S ratio of 9.12. The dividend yield of Royalty Pharma PLC stocks is 0.99%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Royalty Pharma PLC. .

For the last quarter Royalty Pharma PLC reported a revenue of $564.0 million, compared with the revenue of $454.6 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 17.2% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here..

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.5594 for the year, a decline of 53.5% from the previous year. The Royalty Pharma PLC had a decent operating margin of 75.84%, compared with the operating margin of 146.17% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Royalty Pharma PLC is 79.05%. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Royalty Pharma PLC has the cash and cash equivalents of $1 billion, compared with $283.7 million in the previous year. The company had no long term debt, compared with $6 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 10.2. Royalty Pharma PLC has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of RPRX, click here.