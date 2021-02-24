Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (the "Company") announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 27,600,000 units completed on January 12, 2021 (the "offering") may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing March 1, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "EPWR.U", and each of the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will separately trade on the NYSE under the symbols "EPWR" and "EPWR WS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

The Company is a special-purpose acquisition company with the unique, purpose-driven mission to acquire a diverse-led business or a business focused on promoting an inclusive economy and society.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on January 7, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

