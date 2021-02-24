>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Deere & Company Raises Dividend 18 percent

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:DE +2.3%

PR Newswire

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2021

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today increased the company's quarterly dividend to $.90 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable May 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional 14 cents per share over the previous level – an increase of approximately 18 percent.

"The dividend increase is a reflection of Deere's recent strong performance and it shows our confidence in the company's future direction," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release regarding future events and future financial performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated (expressed or implied) by such forward-looking statements, because of, among other things, the risks and uncertainties related to COVID and the risk factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" and under the heading "Safe Harbor Statement" in the Company's "Management's Discussion and Analysis" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere--company-raises-dividend-18-percent-301234766.html

SOURCE Deere & Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)