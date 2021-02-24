Converge Recognized as a Top Performing TSX Venture Company for 2020

Converge secures a ranking on the TSX Venture 50 List for the second year in a row.

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce it has ranked fifth within the top performing technology companies traded on the TSX Venture Exchange throughout 2020, as recognized by the 2021 TSX Venture 50® List.

The 2021 TSX Venture 50® List outlines the top 10 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, in each of five major industry sectors – mining, oil & gas, technology & life sciences, diversified industries and clean technology – based on the three equally weighted criteria of market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. Throughout 2020, Converge realized a market cap increase of 525% and a share price increase of 255%, compared to a market cap increase of 173% and share price increase of 155% throughout 2019.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the fifth strongest technology company ranked by the TSX Venture 50, in addition to being the sixth strongest company ranked on the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 list," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "The TSX Venture Exchange has been a valuable platform for Converge over the last few years since going public in late 2018 and it has been a fantastic stepping-stone leading to our recent graduation to the TSX. We look forward to continuing our growth plan in 2021 and beyond on behalf of our shareholders."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

