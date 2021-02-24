>
/R E P E A T -- Advisory - Boralex will Release its 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 25/

February 24, 2021 | About: TSX:BLX -2.75%

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or "the Corporation") announces that the release of the 2020 Fourth quarter results will take place on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

Date and time:

Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET



Dial-in numbers:

1-888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450


Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on the Boralex website at www.boralex.com. A full replay will also be available by dialing toll free at 1-855-859-2056 until March 4, 2021. The access code is 7219518, followed by the pound sign (#).

The financial information will be released through a press release and on Boralex's website on February 25, 2021, at 7 a.m.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for the past 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.comor www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedInand Twitter.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r-e-p-e-a-t----advisory---boralex-will-release-its-2020-fourth-quarter-financial-results-on-february-25-301233802.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.


