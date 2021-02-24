>
Leggett & Platt Announces Webcast Of March 3rd Presentation

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:LEG +1.01%

PR Newswire

CARTHAGE, Mo., Feb. 24, 2021

CARTHAGE, Mo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt announced that Karl G. Glassman, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community in the Raymond James virtual 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. Eastern (7:20 a.m. Central).

Leggett & Platt logo

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Investors are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: At Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG), we create innovative products that enhance people's lives, generate exceptional returns for our shareholders, and provide sought-after jobs in communities around the world. L&P is a 138-year-old diversified manufacturer that designs and produces engineered products found in most homes and automobiles. The Company is comprised of 15 business units, 20,000 employee-partners, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 17 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tarah L. Sherwood, Director, Investor Relations

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leggett--platt-announces-webcast-of-march-3rd-presentation-301234657.html

SOURCE Leggett & Platt


