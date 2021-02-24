>
Diebold Nixdorf CEO Gerrard Schmid to Present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum

February 24, 2021

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:NYSE:DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, announced today that it will participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum taking place virtually on Thursday, March 4 beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)

During the conference, Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, will discuss the company's actions designed to transform its business model to generate significantly stronger free cash flow and leverage differentiated solutions for growth. A live-audio webcast of the chat will be available via the company's website at https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

