Beauty and Personal Care Brands Dominate Most Loved Brands During Pandemic Year, New Study of Online and Offline Consumer Conversations Reveals

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Joe's, the American neighborhood grocery store, and Carter's the retailer of children's apparel rocketed up the list of brands most positively talked about in offline conversations, ahead of more than 650 brands across all consumer categories, to take top "most loved" honors in Engagement Labs' fourth annual TotalSocial® Brand Awards.

Meantime, Great Value, a Walmart brand, and American Family Insurance earn the top positions (as they did last year) for the most loved brands in online talk.

Unilever's Dove claims special notice as the only brand to rank among brands both online and offline during the COVID era – an important achievement given the importance of both offline and online in driving business performance. Dove's improvement in online brand love grew more than any other top 10 brand. This reflected Dove's focus on The CROWN Act and #BeautyBias campaigns that resonated to women everywhere and providing a platform for impactful conversations on social and racial justice in America. Dove has a long tradition of campaigns that are engaging both online and offline since its provocative landmark Real Beauty campaign, and 2020 was no exception.

Consumer conversations changed dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic with everyday categories such as beauty and personal care, video games, and household cleaning products taking on new importance and shifted consumer needs as time spent at home surged and amid quarantine mode for many Americans.

This analysis ranks the most loved brands based on net positive conversations happening online (via social media) and offline (via face-to-face conversations as well as phone, emailing, texting, IM'ing, video chat – in other words, via any channel other than posting on social media) to determine its annual TotalSocial Brand Awards winners.

MOST LOVED BRANDS OFFLINE Rank* Brands Rank Change vs. 2019 1 Trader Joe's +11 2 Carter's +13 3 Nintendo Switch -2 4 Oreo +21 5 Dove +6 5 Minecraft +59 7 LEGO -3 8 Lipton +15 8 Dove Men+Care +1 10 Nivea +113

*Source: Engagement Labs' TotalSocial®. Based on brands with the highest net sentiment offline in 2020.

MOST LOVED BRANDS ONLINE Rank* Brands Rank Change vs. 2019 1 Great Value +1 2 American Family Insurance -1 3 Kirkland's +6 4 Dove +17 5 Garnier Fructis +1 6 KitchenAid +10 7 Clean & Clear n/c 8 Frigidaire +10 9 Clinique +6 10 Fabuloso +12

*Source: Engagement Labs' TotalSocial®. Based on brands with the highest net sentiment online in 2020.

Why TotalSocial: Offline and Online Conversations Matter

Before consumers make buying decisions, they talk – especially during COVID times. But what do they talk about and how has that changed? Online AND Offline – through social media, product reviews, face-to-face or via Zoom, by text or IM, or via whatever channel – Americans seek recommendations, feedback and validation in our choices of entertainment and products. These conversations, reviews and the counsel of our peers have enormous impact on consumer choices and thus on brands in terms of sales, brand health, and other KPIs. According to Engagement Labs data and analytics 19 percent of all consumer purchases are driven by these kinds of consumer conversations.

"COVID-19 changed our lives during 2020. The brands on our 'most loved' brands list reflect the change in brand landscape as exhibited in those that earned the most positive recommendations from consumers during the pandemic," said Engagement Labs CEO Ed Keller. "We see dramatic change for Nivea, Minecraft, Oreo and Lipton offline, and Dove and Fabuloso online, as well as home appliance brands KitchenAid and Frigidaire. And congratulations to Dove for once again leading the way in both offline and online conversation with relevant, talkworthy content as they have consistently done for many years now."

"Even with the pandemic and everything it brought with it, along with the polarized political climate, consumers continued to talk about brands. To be successful in this new era, marketers must be part of the consumer conversation, which is predictive of long-term brand value, in addition to sales," Keller noted. "Marketers need to have unique strategies for positive engagement and consumer conversation online vs. offline to drive better brand and business outcomes."

To learn more about Engagement Labs and how to increase your brand's consumer conversations in real life and online, reach out at: [email protected].

To learn more about the TotalSocial Brand Awards, click here.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

About TotalSocial®

TotalSocial® is a premier data and analytics platform that provides brands with unique insights, improved marketing ROI and strategies to grow revenue. Fueled by actionable online and offline data, TotalSocial is the only platform that encompasses and listens to the entire social ecosystem. TotalSocial offers unique, proprietary data about brands, its industry and competitors. With cutting-edge diagnostics, patent-pending predictive analytics and machine learning, TotalSocial identifies business opportunities and provides recommendations and a roadmap to grow revenue and achieve business and marketing goals.

About TotalSocial Brand Awards – Most Loved Brands

The awards are based on the Company's proprietary TotalSocial® data and analytics platform, which continuously measures the online and offline social metrics that are proven drivers of business performance. These metrics, including both online and offline conversations against the following major conversation dimensions: net sentiment (the difference in the percent positive conversations minus negative), brand sharing (the extent to which people are sharing or talking about a brand's marketing or advertising), volume (a measure of how many conversations mention a brand) and influence (the extent to which an influential audience is talking about a brand). The Most Loved Award is given to brands with the highest net sentiment scores online and offline in 2020.

