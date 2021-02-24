Nucor Announces Plans to Build TrueCore Facility in Utah

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced plans today to build a third TrueCore manufacturing facility to be located in Brigham City, Utah. The 120,000 square foot facility will manufacture insulated wall and roof panels using state-of-the-art continuous line equipment. The new facility is expected to be operational in 2022 and will employ 50 teammates.

"We are excited to be building our third TrueCore facility in the last three years. Locating in Utah will give us a national footprint and allow us to competitively service our customers in the western U.S. and Canadian markets," said Conor Lowery, Director of Operations at TrueCore.

TrueCore produces insulated metal panels that are used as exterior walls, interior partitions, ceilings and roofs in the cold storage, commercial and industrial construction markets. With thicknesses ranging from 2-8 inches and widths up to 44 inches, the company's panels and facilities are designed to deliver consistent quality as well as reduced lead times.

"Building this third TrueCore facility will greatly expand our capacity and enhance our ability to service our metal building customers. This new facility will further our strategy of growing our line of value-added products for our customers," said Jeff Carmean, President of Nucor Buildings Group.

In 2019, TrueCore was acquired by Nucor Corporation and is part of the company's Nucor Buildings Group division. We would like to thank the State of Utah, Box Elder County and the Box Elder County School Board for support of this project, and contingent upon approval and finalization of tax incentives, the TrueCore facility in Brigham City will join the approximately one dozen facilities operated by Nucor, through its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates in the State of Utah. Nucor employs approximately 1,300 teammates in Utah and has been a member of the state's business community since 1979, when the company began building its scrap-based steel bar mill located in Plymouth.

Nucor produces metal buildings and components throughout the United States under the following brands: Nucor Building Systems, American Buildings Company, Kirby Building Systems and CBC Steel Buildings. In total, the Nucor Buildings Group currently has nine metal buildings plants with an annual capacity of approximately 360,000 tons, as well as an existing TrueCore facility in South Carolina and a second facility under construction in Indiana.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

