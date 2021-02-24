Rob Swanson Joins MUFG Union Bank as Northern California Market President for Commercial Banking

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG Union Bank today announced that Rob Swanson has joined as Managing Director, Northern California Market President. Based in the Bay Area, Swanson reports to Bita Ardalan, Head of Commercial Banking for Union Bank.

In his role, Swanson will lead the strategy and management of the bank's middle market activities in Northern California and the Central Valley. He will oversee a high-caliber team of professionals providing advisory services and solutions specifically tailored to the unique business objectives of corporate clients across industries, as well as spearhead the Technology and Venture Banking industry verticals within the Commercial Bank.

"Rob is a veteran of the financial services space with an extensive background that includes middle market banking and the agribusiness, technology and venture capital industries," said Ardalan. "We are confident Rob will push forward our strategic growth plan to expand our coverage of middle market technology companies in our footprint. His deep experience in the space makes him uniquely suited to lead our team and enhance our offering to meet the sophisticated needs of clients and prospects in the technology and venture banking space."

Prior to joining MUFG Union Bank, Swanson was Managing Director and Market Executive for the Western Region at Wells Fargo, covering Technology Banking. He brings over 30 years of banking experience advising both venture capital-backed and publicly traded companies. Swanson earned his bachelor's degree in Agriculture and Managerial Economics from the University of California at Davis.

About Commercial Banking

The MUFG Union Bank Commercial Banking group is dedicated to providing high-touch, reliable financial solutions with specialized industry knowledge to middle-market companies and financial sponsors. With a proven track record in providing debt financing and capital markets capabilities, the Commercial Banking group offers clients access to a worldwide network of financial professionals and services, as well as strategic insights into global economic trends, social customs and trade practices as part of the MUFG platform. We work with middle market clients across their lifecycle, offering merger, acquisition and capital advisory services through Intrepid Investment Bankers, our investment banking arm, in sectors including healthcare, technology & digital media, consumer brands, industrials, and business services.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of September 30, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $132.5 billion, as of September 30, 2020, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings, and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions with total assets of approximately ¥348.4 trillion (JPY) or $3.3 trillion (USD)¹, as of September 30, 2020. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥105.8 (JPY) as of September 30, 2020

