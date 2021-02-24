>
Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Webcast

February 24, 2021

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, prior to the opening of the market, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)

This call will be webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at www.tupperwarebrands.com.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-webcast-301234689.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation


