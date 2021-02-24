Milwaukee Welcomes Spirit Airlines, Gains New Daily Nonstop Routes to Popular Destinations

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced that Milwaukee is getting More Go on June 24, when the airline's yellow and black planes start taking off from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE). Spirit will start up daily nonstop flights to Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS) and MKE's only nonstop flight to Los Angeles (LAX), bringing Spirit Signature Service, brand new Airbus planes and industry-leading low fares to the market. Images and video can be found HERE.

"We've had our eye on Milwaukee for a long time, and we're excited to bring our unique value proposition to the Brew City," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. "It's a win-win because our Badger State Guests will get to enjoy convenient nonstop service to popular destinations, and Spirit frequent fliers can experience Milwaukee's great festivals and sports scene and enjoy fun outdoor activities just in time for summer."

Spirit Airlines Service to/from MKE: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Las Vegas (LAS) Daily June 24, 2021 Los Angeles (LAX) Daily June 24, 2021 Orlando (MCO) Daily June 24, 2021

Spirit will be the only airline serving Los Angeles nonstop from Milwaukee, removing intermediate stops on the way and making quick trips between the two cities easier than ever. The airline continues to seize that kind of growth opportunity as demand for air travel increases. Earlier this month, the carrier announced an accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus aircraft joining Spirit's Fit Fleet™, which is among the youngest in the industry.

"We know that Milwaukee residents love to travel, and adding a new airline provides even more opportunities to connect with friends, family, and business partners in other states," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "Spirit's legendary low fares will make it even more affordable for people from all walks of life to fly to and from Milwaukee."

Las Vegas and Orlando are two of Spirit's biggest cities, which means nonstop flights from MKE come with easy connections to nine additional destinations. Orlando also serves as one of Spirit's biggest international gateways to the Caribbean and Latin America, providing access to numerous countries.

"Milwaukee has some of the best weather in the U.S. during the summer, and these new routes make it easy for visitors to experience Wisconsin's world-class golf courses, breweries, and lakefront," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. "Attracting a new airline is a major accomplishment, and I commend the entire Airport team for bringing Spirit Airlines to MKE, which will create jobs and bring more economic impact to Milwaukee County."

This year is off to a great start at Spirit Airlines. In addition to the opportunity to serve the Milwaukee-area market, in January, the carrier launched its new Free Spirit® loyalty program, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.* Spirit is also one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status as the highest-rated low-fare carrier in the world by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each passenger agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests using hospital-grade disinfectants. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that's effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

*Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

About Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport:

MKE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is the only airport in Wisconsin served by all major domestic airlines and provides convenient, affordable air travel options for Wisconsin and northern Illinois passengers. Visit www.flymke.com for more information.

