Roundhill Investments Invests Treasury Assets In Roundhill ETFs

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, has announced that the firm has invested a portion of its liquid assets into its own funds, including NERD - The Esports ETF, BETZ - The Sports Betting ETF, and SUBZ - The Streaming ETF.

Roundhill Co-Founder Will Hershey commented: "Our new treasury policy allows for us to invest alongside our ETF shareholders in three themes we truly believe in, esports, sports betting, and streaming. We plan to take a similar approach for future fund launches, several of which we have planned for 2021."

Roundhill has opted to open the firm's brokerage account on Public .

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

These include risks related to investments in small and mid-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Funds investments may be non-diversified, meaning its assets may be concentrated in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund and, therefore, more exposed to individual stock volatility than diversified funds. Investments in foreign securities involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more develop countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Please see the prospectus for specific risks related to each fund.

Roundhill Investments and Foreside are not affiliated with Public.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

