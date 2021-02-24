>
Generac Named One of Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:GNRC -0.87%

Employees rate company best place to work amongst exponential growth

PR Newswire

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 24, 2021

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a world leader in energy technology has once again been named one of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2021 by Forbes.

Forbes worked with Statista to independently survey 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to determine the final list of 500 midsize employers. The surveys were anonymous and asked employees to rate how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to 10. The survey also asked respondents to nominate organizations other than their own and to identify organizations they would not recommend.

Generac has built a culture that offers employees a positive work environment, flexibility and extensive career-building opportunities. Despite a global pandemic, the company successfully navigated the challenges presented and continued to support its customers and employees. The company grew tremendously in 2020 and is currently positioned for further growth in 2021, evidenced by the multiple acquisitions it announced in 2020 and its planned new manufacturing and distribution facility in Trenton, South Carolina.

"It is a great honor to be recognized again by Forbes as one of America's best midsize employers," commented Rhonda Matschke, EVP - Global Human Resources. "Fostering a culture of diversity and engagement is a vital component of our strategy and we continue to find new ways to enhance our employees' experiences and maintain Generac's position as a great place to work."

Generac was named one of America's best mid-sized companies by Forbes in 2019 as well. For more information about careers at Generac, visit www.generac.com/careers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Kast: [email protected] | 608-633-2404

About Generac
Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-named-one-of-forbes-americas-best-midsize-employers-301234734.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.


