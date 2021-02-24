JeepÂ® Brand Announces Launch Edition Pricing for Well-equipped 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 - the Quickest, Most Powerful Wrangler Yet

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 launch edition, packed with 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque with a 6.4-liter V-8, carries a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $73,500 (excluding $1,495 destination)

(excluding destination) Wrangler Rubicon 392 includes off-road-ready content, including 2-inch factory lift, functional hood scoop with Hydro-Guide™ air intake, beadlock-capable wheels, unique bolstered leather seats and active dual-mode exhaust system

Rubicon 392 launch edition also includes leather interior, body-color hardtop and fender flares, Steel Bumper Group, LED Lighting Group and Advanced Safety Group

Wrangler Rubicon 392 handles any terrain with Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case, full-time four-wheel-drive, heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles with Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials and electronic front sway-bar disconnect

Off-road performance, handling and durability enhanced with upgraded frame rails, factory 2-inch lift, unique suspension geometry, heavy-duty brakes and FOX high-performance shocks

Rubicon 392's potent 6.4-liter (or 392-cubic-inch) power plant marks the first time in 40 years that Wrangler offers an available V-8 engine installed at the factory

New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 scheduled to start arriving in dealerships in the first quarter of 2021

Rubicon 392 is recognized with signature bronze tow hooks, springs and badges

The 2021 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 – packed with 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque from its 6.4-liter V-8, full-time 4x4, functional hood scoop, a dual-mode performance exhaust, and a long list of premium features standard, including a sport steering wheel with shift paddles and leather-covered performance seats – is on-road and off-road ready with a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $73,500 (excluding $1,495 destination) for this launch edition.

"Our Jeep enthusiasts asked us for a Wrangler powered by a V-8 engine, and we listened. The result is the quickest and most powerful Jeep Wrangler yet, loaded with standard off-road performance features that make this Jeep Wrangler incredibly capable of covering the most rugged terrain," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "This new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 broadens the meaning of Jeep Wrangler 4x4 capability and gives off-road enthusiasts something they can't get anywhere else backed by the factory: V-8 performance and a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds."

In addition to the standard 392-cubic-inch, 470-horsepower V-8 engine, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 launch edition is loaded with standard equipment, including two Wrangler exclusives:

A functional hood scoop connected to the tri-level Hydro-Guide™ air intake system feeds the V-8 engine with cooler, outside air and separates water – up to 15 gallons per minute – to enable the Rubicon 392 to traverse water up to 32.5 inches deep

An active dual-mode exhaust delivers an unmistakable sound. The system engages automatically, opening valves in the exhaust system, under higher engine loads to reduce exhaust back pressure. The driver can also activate the system with the press of a button

Chassis changes include a 2-inch factory lift, upgraded frame rails, unique suspension geometry, heavy-duty brakes and FOX high-performance shocks. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 masters low-speed downhill descents by using the V-8's engine braking, revised transmission torque converter lockup control and a 48:1 crawl ratio to manage vehicle speed without the driver needing to use the brake pedal.

Inside, the interior includes leather seats with bronze Rubicon 392 stitching and performance-inspired, integrated upper bolsters and a leather-wrapped, performance steering wheel with wheel-mounted paddle shifters, a first for the Jeep Wrangler. The Uconnect system projects on a standard 8.4-inch screen and includes Jeep Off-road Pages that allow owners to monitor pitch, roll, altitude, GPS coordinates, drivetrain power distribution and more.

The well-equipped Wrangler Rubicon 392 launch edition is also loaded with features that include:

Leather interior

Body-color hardtop

Body-color flares

Infotainment Group

HD electrical switch bank

Steel Bumper Group

Cold Weather Group

LED Lighting Group

Remote proximity entry

Safety Group

Advanced Safety Group

In addition, customers can add the following options to the Wrangler Rubicon 392 launch edition: Dual Door Group, Dual Top Group, Sky One-Touch Power Top and Integrated Off-road Camera, Trailer Tow Package and 285/70R17C BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Outline White Letter or 285/70R17C Falken Wildpeak M/T tires.

The new 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is scheduled to start arriving in dealerships this quarter of this year.

Jeep Wave Customer Care Program

Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with benefits and exclusive perks created to give Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire 2021 model-year Jeep brand lineup.

Jeep Wave program highlights include:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Trip interruption and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-brand-announces-launch-edition-pricing-for-well-equipped-2021-jeep-wrangler-rubicon-392---the-quickest-most-powerful-wrangler-yet-301234809.html

SOURCE Stellantis