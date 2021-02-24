JPMorgan Chase Collaborates with Reonomy to Deliver Data and Insights to Power the Commercial Real Estate Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reonomy, a leading provider of actionable CRE insights, today announced that JPMorgan Chase will harness Reonomy ID and the Reonomy Knowledge Graph to enhance its property data strategy. The ID, a unique identifier for each commercial real estate asset, will enable the firm to easily fuse disparate property datasets together, while the Knowledge Graph will help to augment their property data. Collectively, the technology will enable JPMorgan Chase to deliver timely information, powerful analytics and deeper insights to their CRE clients.

The Reonomy platform is comprised of a web application and data solutions built on unified technology and data standards. The platform connects disparate property information through machine learning and the proprietary Knowledge Graph providing in-depth property intelligence on commercial properties, transactions, and companies for a variety of organizations.

"We're committed to bringing value to our CRE clients, and providing them with the best available data - comprehensive, up-to-date and accurate - is essential to delivering that value," said Steve Turk, Chief Data & Analytics Officer for the Commercial Banking business at JPMorgan Chase. "We're excited to work with Reonomy and to help our clients access new data-driven insights and opportunities."

"As one of our first clients, JPMorgan Chase has played an enormous role in our development and they've been a great partner for many years," said Reonomy CEO, Bill Okun. "Working with them gives us the opportunity to provide more property intelligence to the industry at-large."

This strategic relationship with Reonomy is part of JPMorgan Chase's firmwide commitment to collaborate with fintech and proptech companies to help craft the best business solutions for clients.

About Reonomy:

Reonomy is the leading provider of CRE insights, empowering top brokerages, financial institutions, and commercial services providers with actionable data and solutions. Armed with Reonomy's enterprise-grade products, CRE professionals and organizations gain comprehensive market understanding, discover opportunities, and streamline research processes. For more information, visit https://www.reonomy.com or follow us @Reonomy on Twitter.

About JPMC Commercial Banking:

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jpmorgan-chase-collaborates-with-reonomy-to-deliver-data-and-insights-to-power-the-commercial-real-estate-industry-301234275.html

SOURCE Reonomy