CTSI Oncology Solutions, a Varian Company, to Provide Technology-Enabled Services for Radiation Oncology at CHRISTUS Health

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTSI Oncology Solutions, a Varian (NYSE: VAR) company that provides oncology services for healthcare providers worldwide, has entered into a long-term, multi-year agreement with CHRISTUS Health, a Texas-based health system, to provide a broad spectrum of technology-enabled services in radiation oncology. Under the agreement, CTSI will provide six CHRISTUS radiation oncology departments with comprehensive support designed to increase efficiency, track and enhance quality, and reduce costs.

CTSI's Oncology-as-a-Service (OaaS) programs combines technology-enabled operations, clinical human resources, and advanced medical technology to support radiation oncology providers to deploy and optimize technology adoption while increasing quality and efficiency and decreasing operational costs.

CTSI's engagement with CHRISTUS Health will enable the six CHRISTUS radiation oncology clinics to centralize some of the very complex, high-cost activities that are essential for modern radiation oncology practices—activities that consume a lot of technical and human resources when reproduced separately at every treatment center. In addition, CTSI will provide CHRISTUS with two centralized software platforms:

1) LION, or "Large Integrated Oncology Network," enabling secure collaboration between personnel at each of the six participating CHRISTUS sites and CTSI consultants.

2) A hosted, cloud-based version of Varian's Eclipse™ treatment planning software, which will be continually upgraded as new capabilities are added—something that cannot be done when each treatment center separately hosts the software.

"Our new partnership with CHRISTUS is especially exciting because it allows us to optimize clinical operations across these multiple sites by eliminating duplication," said Andrew Shogan, Senior Vice President of CTSI. "The engagement will enable the CHRISTUS team to leverage our consultants' technical expertise and industry insights, as well as our proprietary, cloud-based OaaS platform, to deliver quality care for patients while decreasing costs."

In addition to the OaaS engagement with CTSI, CHRISTUS Health will install six new linear accelerators including TrueBeam® and Edge® radiotherapy systems.

"This partnership offers our patients access to more advanced technology and the clinical benefits from centralized management of our oncology network. This improves quality and enhances operational efficiencies by leveraging the Oncology as a Service approach to providing comprehensive solutions," said Dr. David Benner, Vice President of Clinical Ancillary Services, CHRISTUS Health. "Varian was chosen to equip our facilities with state-of-the-art technology and clinical services because they are a proven leader."

About CTSI

CTSI offers Oncology-as-a-Service (OaaS) programs that bundle human and technical resources to support radiation oncology providers seeking to deploy, configure, and service new technologies and adopt optimized clinical and business processes to deliver world-class, quality care for cancer patients. CTSI's services range across four segments: technology/analytics, medical physics and dosimetry, training and implementation support, and management/advisory services. For more information: www.ctsi.com.

About Varian Medical Systems

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About CHRISTUS Health

At CHRISTUS Health, we deliver a complete healing experience that respects the individual. We serve our communities with dignity. And with a good deal of admiration. CHRISTUS Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics. We are a community of 45,000 Associates, with over 15,000 physicians providing individualized care—and all focused on our charitable mission. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visitwww.christushealth.org.

