Adecco Group Announces Plans to Open New North American Headquarters in Atlanta

February 24, 2021 | About: XSWX:ADEN +0.38% OTCPK:AHEXY +3.3%

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, today announced plans to establish its new North American headquarters in Atlanta.

While the Group's business services center will remain in Jacksonville, Florida, key leadership and commercial functions will be based in the new Atlanta headquarters. The move will support collaboration across the company's three Global Business Units – Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis, which were established as part of the Group's new strategic cycle [email protected]

"We look forward to building a hub in Atlanta, where talent, diversity, technology and innovation are thriving," said Corinne Ripoche, Regional President of the Adecco Group, Americas. "As we embark on this next chapter, we have a clear focus on our purpose to make the future work for everyone, as well as the long-term growth and development of our business, our people and our customers."

The company is currently in discussions with potential office locations throughout the Atlanta area and expects to announce a decision by the end of 2021, with a target of opening the new premises in spring 2022.

About the Adecco Group
The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers.

We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies.

Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 35,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work®. 

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by three global business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis. In North America, the company's brand portfolio includes: Accounting Principals, Adecco, Adia, Ajilon, Entegee, General Assembly, LHH, Modis, Paladin, Parker + Lynch, Pontoon, Roevin, Special Counsel, TAD PGS and Vettery.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adecco-group-announces-plans-to-open-new-north-american-headquarters-in-atlanta-301234249.html

SOURCE The Adecco Group, North America


